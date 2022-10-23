JUST IN
Apple announces Fitness+ service to all iOS 16.1 phones without Watch
WhatsApp rolls out customised 'Avatars' to some beta testers: Report
Apple will show more app-related ads in App Store from October 25
Google introduces clear calling feature on Pixel 7 to improve call clarity
Apple watch detects rare cancer in a 12-year-old with heart rate feature
Nothing to enable support for Reliance Jio True 5G on Phone (1) via update
iPhone users across 21 countries to get Apple's Fitness+ starting Oct 24
Some iPhone users report Face ID not working post iOS 15.7.1 upgrade
Google rolls out 'My Ad Center', will allow users to control ads
Snapchat gives story expiration controls to premium members, other features
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Apple announces Fitness+ service to all iOS 16.1 phones without Watch
Business Standard

Global smartphone sensor market logs $6.4 bn in revenue, Sony leads

Led by Sony, the global smartphone Image sensor market clocked a total revenue of $6.4 billion in the first half of 2022

Topics
Sony | Smartphone market

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Sony's Headquarters Complex at Sony City in Minato, Tokyo. (Photo: Wikipedia)
Sony's Headquarters Complex at Sony City in Minato, Tokyo. (Photo: Wikipedia)

Led by Sony, the global smartphone Image sensor market clocked a total revenue of $6.4 billion in the first half of 2022.

According to the Strategy Analytics report, the market for smartphone image sensors experienced a decline of more than 5 per cent year-over-year in the first half.

Sony Semiconductor Solutions captured the top spot with 44 per cent revenue share, followed by Samsung System and Omnivision in the same period.

Sony, Samsung and Omnivision captured nearly 83 per cent revenue share in the global smartphone image sensor market.

In terms of smartphone multi-camera applications, Image sensors for Depth and Macro applications dropped to 26 per cent share while those for Ultrawide application jumped to 20 per cent share.

"The market for smartphone image sensors witnessed a slowdown in multi-camera adoption owing to declining smartphone demand and inventory within the customer supply chain during the period," said Jeffrey Mathews, senior analyst at Strategy Analytics.

Sony drove its share in the market with partnerships with leading smartphone OEMs for large-sized and high-resolution image sensor products.

"Moreover, Samsung continued to lead high-resolution demand by supplying 200MP CIS products to customers and Omnivision saw share loss due to pandemic-induced customer disruptions in China," Mathews noted.

According to Stephen Entwistle, Vice President of the Strategic Technologies Practice, as demand momentum continues to struggle, "OEMs are expected to drive opportunities in positioning smartphones with high-end and premium imaging capabilities".

"The introduction of flagship smartphones featuring high-resolution cameras provides a short-term improvement for the smartphone image sensor market," he said.

--IANS

na/uk

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Sony

First Published: Sun, October 23 2022. 13:14 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU