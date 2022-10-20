JUST IN
Lava announces to roll out firmware over-the-air (FOTA) update for AGNI 5G
Apple's iPhone 14 Plus likely suffering from production cuts: Report
Apple iPadOS 16 arriving on Oct 24: What's new, compatible devices and more
Supported Vivo smartphones to get 5G-related software update in October
Netflix expands cloud gaming infra by opening new studio in US: Know more
Zoom Events for virtual, hybrid conferences launched in India: Details here
Alongside iPadOS 16, Apple to release iOS 16.1 update for iPhones on Oct 24
Foxconn looking to make Tesla's electric vehicles in future: Report
Google rolls out Chrome update for Android tablets with new features
Sony to launch DualSense Edge wireless controller for PS5 globally
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Lava announces to roll out firmware over-the-air (FOTA) update for AGNI 5G
Business Standard

Microsoft brings file explorer tabs, taskbar tweaks in Windows 11 update

File sharing to other devices and apps is now easier even if the files are on local storage or even the desktop

Topics
Microsoft OS | Microsoft Window | Microsoft

ANI  Others 

Windows 11
Windows 11

American multinational technology corporation Microsoft has released yet another update for its Windows 11 OS, bringing in a plethora of new features.

According to GSM Arena, some of these features were promised by Microsoft and others were requested by users, such as quick access to the Task Manager by right-clicking on the Taskbar.

The addition of tabs in Windows' default File Explorer is possibly the biggest change. Just like in a modern web browser, users can open different file directories all at once, shown in tabs. There's even an option to pin those that are used the most.

The deeper OneDrive integration lets users track changes and comments across shared files with colleagues, for example, and Windows 11 can now suggest commonly used actions and contacts to share files with, reported GSM Arena.

Additionally, the system can recognize future dates so users can click and add an event to their Calendar or various types of texts such as phone numbers, emails, etc. Windows will highlight that text and allow users to call using Phone Link, Teams, or Skype.

As per GSM Arena, the Taskbar Overflow function is not new for Windows in general, but it's a welcome addition to Windows 11 in particular. Users can now add more apps to the Taskbar and an "overflow" button will let you see all remaining pinned apps.

File sharing to other devices and apps is now easier even if the files are on local storage or even the desktop.

Meanwhile, the Photos app awaits a big update as Microsoft plans to introduce a better gallery with simplified browsing, location sorting, and management. Deeper integration for easier OneDrive backup is also on the menu.

This update is seemingly available for those who chose the optional non-security preview release, while a wider rollout is expected next month along with the security update, as per GSM Arena.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Microsoft OS

First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 08:27 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU