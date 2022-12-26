Microsoft may bring Tabs feature to Notepad app on Windows 11: Report

-
-
A Microsoft employee seems to have accidentally announced that the Tabs feature is coming to Windows 11's Notepad app.
According to Windows Central, a screenshot of Notepad's internal version was released online, showing the app's new tabs interface.
However, the screenshot was spotted in a now deleted tweet by a Microsoft employee, which mentioned the tabs feature.
On the screenshot, a confidential warning states, "Don't discuss features or take screenshots".
Earlier this year, Microsoft added tabs to File Explorer on Windows 11 after feedback from Insiders who were requesting it for years, according to the report.
Using this feature, users can open multiple folders or directories under one window, just like they can open multiple web pages simultaneously when using a web browser.
Similarly to File Explorer (and most other apps with tabs), the tabs themselves appear along the top of the app, enabling users to open multiple .txt files simultaneously.
The new version of Notepad is likely to be announced in the next handful of weeks for Windows Insiders in preview, the report added.
Earlier this month, Microsoft rolled out an update to the Snipping tool for Windows 11 to Insiders in the Dev Channel, which includes a built-in screen recorder tool.
Snipping Tool has always made it fast and easy to capture and share content from the PC, and now with screen recording built-in, the company is expanding these capabilities to even more types of content, Microsoft said in a blogpost.
First Published: Mon, December 26 2022. 08:44 IST
