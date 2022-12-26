JUST IN
Groundwork laid, here are the tech developments we will see in 2023
AI tool to help make real-time diagnoses during surgery, finds study
How Big Tech firms are rushing to train AI in Indian languages
Indian startups witness 38% decline in total funding in 2022: Reports
5G to digital rupee, India made great strides in digital domain in 2022
Chatbots will do more than just chatting
Microsoft employee mistakenly leaks new version of Notepad with tabs
YouTube tests 'play last in queue' feature for videos in iOS, Android apps
Twitter restores suicide prevention hotlines, other safety resources
Elon Musk says Twitter to allow users to turn off view count feature
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Groundwork laid, here are the tech developments we will see in 2023
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Microsoft may bring Tabs feature to Notepad app on Windows 11: Report

Using this feature, users can open multiple folders or directories under one window, just like they can open multiple web pages simultaneously when using a web browser

Topics
Microsoft | Windows 11 | Microsoft Window

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Microsoft

A Microsoft employee seems to have accidentally announced that the Tabs feature is coming to Windows 11's Notepad app.

According to Windows Central, a screenshot of Notepad's internal version was released online, showing the app's new tabs interface.

However, the screenshot was spotted in a now deleted tweet by a Microsoft employee, which mentioned the tabs feature.

On the screenshot, a confidential warning states, "Don't discuss features or take screenshots".

Earlier this year, Microsoft added tabs to File Explorer on Windows 11 after feedback from Insiders who were requesting it for years, according to the report.

Using this feature, users can open multiple folders or directories under one window, just like they can open multiple web pages simultaneously when using a web browser.

Similarly to File Explorer (and most other apps with tabs), the tabs themselves appear along the top of the app, enabling users to open multiple .txt files simultaneously.

The new version of Notepad is likely to be announced in the next handful of weeks for Windows Insiders in preview, the report added.

Earlier this month, Microsoft rolled out an update to the Snipping tool for Windows 11 to Insiders in the Dev Channel, which includes a built-in screen recorder tool.

Snipping Tool has always made it fast and easy to capture and share content from the PC, and now with screen recording built-in, the company is expanding these capabilities to even more types of content, Microsoft said in a blogpost.

--IANS

shs/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Microsoft

First Published: Mon, December 26 2022. 08:44 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU