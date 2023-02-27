JUST IN
Twitter lays off 200 employees or 10% of current workforce: Report
Berkshire Hathaway posts big loss in Q4, cash hoard swells to $130 bn
Twitter fires at least 50 in relentless cut on costs, says report
Wockhardt plans to roll out two vaccines from UK plant in a year
Meta rolls out paid verification in Australia, NZ for FB, Insta users
Google awards record $12 mn to 700 bug researchers in 2022, Indian leads
Google lays off 100 robot workers used to clean its cafeterias, says report
Twitter shuts off its internal Slack, employees say didn't pay bills
Blackstone CEO Steve Schwarzman takes home a record $1.27 bn in 2022
Inside Taiwanese chip giant, US expansion stokes tension: Report
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies
UK and EU leaders to hold talks amid hope to fix Brexit trade dispute
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Twitter lays off 200 employees, nearly 10% of current workforce: Report

The layoffs on Saturday night impacted product managers, data scientists and engineers who worked on machine learning and site reliability, which helps keep Twitter's various features online

Topics
Twitter | layoff | Social media apps

Reuters 

Twitter HQ San Francisco
Photo: Bloomberg

Twitter Inc has laid off at least 200 employees, or about 10% of its workforce, the New York Times reported late on Sunday, in its latest round of job cuts since Elon Musk took over the micro-blogging site last October.

The layoffs on Saturday night impacted product managers, data scientists and engineers who worked on machine learning and site reliability, which helps keep Twitter's various features online, the NYT report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The company has a headcount of about 2,300 active employees, according to Musk last month.

The latest job cuts follow a mass layoff in early November, when Twitter laid off about 3,700 employees in a cost-cutting measure by Musk, who had acquired the company for $44 billion.

Musk said in November that the service was experiencing a "massive drop in revenue" as advertisers pulled spending amid concerns about content moderation.

Twitter recently started sharing revenue from advertisements with some of its content creators.

Earlier in the day, The Information reported that the social media platform laid off dozens of employees on Saturday, aiming to offset a plunge in revenue.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Twitter

First Published: Mon, February 27 2023. 09:16 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.