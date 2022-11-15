JUST IN
Microsoft suspends 4.78mn Xbox accounts over community guideline violation
Samsung may launch affordable Galaxy A14 5G smartphone soon: Details here
Apple TV 4K may equip binned version of A15 Bionic chip, says report
NASSCOM research group to come up with standards for data anonymisation
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5, Surface Pro 9 available for pre-orders in India
Google brings Material You themes to Chrome Canary: Details here
YouTube TV rolls out update to add clock to keep track of time: Details
Lava Blaze 5G smartphone goes on sale with introductory offer on Amazon
Google Health Connect: What is it, how it works, availability, and more
VLC Media Player returns to India as MeitY lifts ban on VideoLAN website
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Samsung may launch affordable Galaxy A14 5G smartphone soon: Details here
Business Standard

Microsoft suspends 4.78mn Xbox accounts over community guideline violation

These unauthorised accounts can impact players in a variety of ways, such as making cheating easier, disseminating spam, and artificially inflating friend/follower counts

Topics
Microsoft | Xbox | Technology

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Xbox Series S controller
Xbox

Microsoft has released its first Digital Transparency Report for the Xbox gaming platform, in which it revealed that the company took proactive action against throwaway accounts that violated its community guidelines 4.78 million times within a period of six-month, usually in the form of temporary suspension.

The report, which offers details on player safety and content moderation, covers the period between January 1 and June 30 this year, reports The Verge.

It includes a variety of details, such as the number of reports submitted by players and breakdowns of various "proactive enforcements" (i.e., temporary account suspensions) implemented by the Xbox team.

"We know that Xbox is a special place for all of you. We believe everyone should have the opportunity to experience the joy of gaming, free from fear and intimidation, and within the boundaries you set," Dave McCarthy, CVP of Xbox Player Services, was quoted as saying.

The data shows that Microsoft's "proactive enforcements" have increased almost tenfold since the previous reporting period, and 4.33 million of the 4.78 million total enforcements involved accounts that had been tampered with or used suspiciously outside of the Xbox platform guidelines, The Verge reported.

These unauthorised accounts can impact players in a variety of ways, such as making cheating easier, disseminating spam, and artificially inflating friend/follower counts.

Further analysis of the data reveals that Xbox took proactive enforcement actions regarding adult sexual content 199,000 times, fraud 87,000 times, and harassment or bullying 54,000 times.

Microsoft says that Xbox Ambassadors (Xbox community members who assist other players with general support questions) were invited to preview and provide feedback on the report and that all information was collected following the company's privacy commitment, said the report.

--IANS

shs/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Microsoft

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 14:01 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU