Musk led Twittter expands Blue services to 20 more European countries

-
ALSO READ
Twitter Blue 'verification' rolled out in India, to cost Rs 719 per month
Twitter Blue plans announced in India: Pay Rs 900 per month for blue tick
What is Twitter's blue tick?
How to apply for Twitter blue tick: Step-by-step guide on verifying account
Is Elon Musk rewriting the HR rulebook at Twitter?
-
Micro-blogging platform Twitter has expanded its Blue subscription service to more than 20 countries in Europe.
The countries include the Netherlands, Poland, Ireland, Belgium, Sweden, Romania, Czech Republic, Finland, Denmark, Greece, Austria, Hungary, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Slovakia, Latvia, Slovenia, Estonia, Croatia, Luxembourg, Malta, and Cyprus, according to Twitter's About Page.
With this expansion, the Blue subscription service is now available in more than 35 countries globally.
Last month, the micro-blogging platform expanded the Twitter Blue service to 6 countries, including Saudi Arabia, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal and Spain.
In December last year, Twitter launched its Blue subscription service with verification, costing $8 for Android users and $11 for iPhone owners per month.
Later, the company added features such as the ability to post 60-minute videos and 4,000-character tweets, as well as get priority in conversations.
Meanwhile, following a round of layoffs, the micro-blogging site has laid off Twitter product manager Esther Crawford.
Crawford led various projects at Twitter, including the company's Blue with verification subscription and its forthcoming payments platform.
More than 50 employees were impacted by the layoffs, which were spread across several departments. Martijn de Kuijper, the creator of the now-shuttered Revue newsletter platform that Twitter acquired in 2021, was also among them, reports The Verge, citing sources.
--IANS
shs/prw/bg
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 16:22 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU