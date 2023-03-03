JUST IN
Business Standard

Musk led Twittter expands Blue services to 20 more European countries

Micro-blogging platform Twitter has expanded its Blue subscription service to more than 20 countries in Europe

Topics
Elon Musk Tesla | Twitter | Social Media

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Twitter
Photo: Bloomberg

Micro-blogging platform Twitter has expanded its Blue subscription service to more than 20 countries in Europe.

The countries include the Netherlands, Poland, Ireland, Belgium, Sweden, Romania, Czech Republic, Finland, Denmark, Greece, Austria, Hungary, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Slovakia, Latvia, Slovenia, Estonia, Croatia, Luxembourg, Malta, and Cyprus, according to Twitter's About Page.

With this expansion, the Blue subscription service is now available in more than 35 countries globally.

Last month, the micro-blogging platform expanded the Twitter Blue service to 6 countries, including Saudi Arabia, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal and Spain.

In December last year, Twitter launched its Blue subscription service with verification, costing $8 for Android users and $11 for iPhone owners per month.

Later, the company added features such as the ability to post 60-minute videos and 4,000-character tweets, as well as get priority in conversations.

Meanwhile, following a round of layoffs, the micro-blogging site has laid off Twitter product manager Esther Crawford.

Crawford led various projects at Twitter, including the company's Blue with verification subscription and its forthcoming payments platform.

More than 50 employees were impacted by the layoffs, which were spread across several departments. Martijn de Kuijper, the creator of the now-shuttered Revue newsletter platform that Twitter acquired in 2021, was also among them, reports The Verge, citing sources.

--IANS

shs/prw/bg

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 16:22 IST

