Indian short-form video market to reach up to $12 bn by 2030: Report

The report projected the marketing spend on influencers to be worth $2.8-3.5 billion in 2028, from the current level of $0.35-0.4 billion

Streaming video market

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Indian short-form video market monetisation is at the cusp of a breakout and could potentially be an opportunity of $8-$12 billion by 2030, a report said on Friday.

Indian apps now compare well with global short-form apps and have a lead on content depth in three of the five top content genres, with significant differences in offerings around music/dance and dialogue/acting content, according to a report by Redseer Strategy Consultants.

The report projected the marketing spend on influencers to be worth $2.8-3.5 billion in 2028, from the current level of $0.35-0.4 billion.

"Currently, brands and influencers mostly engage via intermediary agencies - a model that is broken and lacks efficiency," said Mohit Rana, Partner, Redseer Strategy Consultants.

"There is a need for a tech-enabled, transparent and scalable solution. Creator marketplaces can bridge this gap", he added.

Globally, short-form video platforms and e-commerce platforms are increasingly focusing on video commerce to enhance customer engagement and boost sales.

In India, video commerce has just started, with short-form video platforms expected to capture 40 per cent of the $8-11 billion video commerce market in 2030.

Furthermore, the report showed that the preferred language for content consumption in metro and tier 1 cities is Hindi, followed by English and other regional languages.

It also observed that user-generated content (UGC) platforms are developing creator marketplaces that can become a centralised network for creators to connect with brands.

This can benefit both creators and brands, as it provides a platform for creators to showcase their work and for brands to find suitable creators to work with.

The report also highlighted that virtual gifting on short-form video platforms in India is expected to become $1.7 billion by 2030.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 12:15 IST

