Bug in AirPods Pro 2, Apple warns users to 'replace battery soon'

One theory suggests that Apple used much of the AirTag's firmware for the MagSafe Charging Case, causing identical alerts even where they do not make sense

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Apple AirPods Pro 2
Apple AirPods Pro 2

Some second-generation AirPods Pro users are receiving a bug alert telling them to "replace" their battery soon, media reports say.

When the AirPods Pro earbuds or MagSafe Charging Case battery is low, the bug appears to cause battery replacement notifications to be sent from the Find My app to adjacent devices, reports MacRumors.

As per the report, it appears likely that the notice relates to these new capabilities because the second-generation AirPods Pro has improved Find My ability because of a U1 chip for Precision Finding and continuously transmits their battery levels.

The notifications urge the user to "replace the battery on... soon," even though it is not possible to replace AirPods batteries and the device simply needs to be recharged.

Users experiencing the bug may not be immediately aware that it relates to their aCEAirPods ProaCE, since the item is referred to in notifications as simply "left", "right", or "Case", leading to somewhat incoherent alerts, the report said.

It also mentioned that the notifications seem similar to that used for the AirTag when its CR2032 battery is almost depleted and needs to be replaced. Hence, it seems that the system is conflating the two products.

One theory suggests that Apple used much of the AirTag's firmware for the MagSafe Charging Case, causing identical alerts even where they do not make sense.

--IANS

vc/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, October 05 2022. 09:01 IST

