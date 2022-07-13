Nokia expands C series smartphones in India with launch of C21 Plus

-
-
Expanding its C series smartphone lineup for Indian consumers, HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, on Tuesday added Nokia C21 Plus to its portfolio which comes in two storage variants.
The 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB variants are priced at 10,299 and 11,299, respectively, and are now available exclusively on Nokia.com in dark cyan and warm grey colours.
The phone will soon be available across retail channels and other e-commerce channels.
"Expanding our C-Series portfolio which is known to provide quality smartphones to our consumers, we are introducing Nokia C21 Plus. HMD Global is dynamically recognising consumer wants and needs while filling gaps in the smartphone market," Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, Vice President, HMD Global, said in a statement.
"Our consumers consistently seek a marquee combination of features like battery life, storage capacity, design, durability and good camera quality. Nokia C21 Plus brings together these features and offers them as a bundle of experiential advantages at a cost-friendly budget," Kochhar added.
The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display along with a dual-camera setup with HDR technology. It has different modes like portrait, panorama and beautification to assist users in creating professional-looking photos.
Nokia C21 Plus comes with Android 11 and houses 5050 mAh, which the company claims can ensure three day battery life.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
