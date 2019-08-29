OnePlus 7 series to get Android 10 update on September 3: Report

Chinese smartphone manufacturer has confirmed that the latest Android 10 would start rolling out for the 7 series smartphones from September 3.

According to a leaked screenshot of a conversation between a user and a customer support executive, the company aims to release the stable version on the same day as Google, news portal GizmoChina reported on Wednesday.

During the conversation, the OnePlus team member stated, "We wish to provide an update simultaneously with the Android 10 launch."

The team member also confirmed the release date for the final version of Android 10.

Meanwhile, Android 10 is also expected to release on Pixel smartphones on September 3.

The Android 10 update would not only be available on Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones but also on Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones.

Breaking the 10-year history of naming Android releases after desserts, Google recently announced it had officially named the next version as just Android 10.