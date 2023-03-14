OnePlus Buds Pro 2R wireless earphones goes on sale in India: Price, offers

Launched alongside the 11 series smartphones and Buds Pro 2, the Buds Pro 2R is now available for purchase in India. Priced at Rs 9,999, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2R is available on OnePlus online store, Amazon India, OnePlus Experience Stores, and OnePlus Store app. The earbuds offered in obsidian black and misty white.

As a limited-period offer, users can avail an instant discount of Rs 500 on the OnePlus Buds Pro 2R on purchase through ICICI Bank Credit Cards, Credit and Debit equated monthly instalment transactions on OnePlus India, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, and . Additionally, users can avail an instant discount of Rs 150 through ICICI net banking transactions on the purchase of the OnePlus Buds Pro 2R through the OnePlus online store and OnePlus Store App.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2R, like its elder sibling, is created by OnePlus in collaboration with Dynaudio. It boasts dual audio drivers TUV-certified smart adaptive noise cancellation (ANC) function, and transparency mode. The OnePlus Buds Pro 2R is rated by the company for up to 39 hours of music playback with multiple additional charges in the case. Adding to the streaming experience is the support for LHDC 4.0, Bluetooth 5.3 LE audio, and dual connection.





In comparison, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 has 11mm + 6mm dynamic audio drivers with LHDC 4.0 codec for Hi-Res wireless audio. It is IP55 rated for sweat and water resistance. Each earbud is powered by a 60mAh battery, supported by a 520mAh case battery. The earbuds support spatial audio experience with a wide sound field and multi-dimensional sound. For real-time tracking of the head movement, the earbuds feature six-axis IMU sensors that recalibrate audio based on head movement.

Supported by the HeyMelody app, these earbuds support smart adaptive noise cancellation (ANC) – filters noise up to 48dB. The earbuds support personalised noise cancellation feature for perfect fit and noise isolation. These feature transparency mode to keep the users aware of their surroundings. OnePlus said the wireless earbuds would be an ideal companion to the OnePlus 11 5G smartphones. These earbuds are compatible with Android devices.

The buds support dual-pairing, Bluetooth 5.3 for wireless connectivity, Google Fast Pair, Bluetooth calling, touch controls and more. The earbuds come in arbor green and obsidian black colours. OnePlus says these earbuds can deliver up to 9 hours of playtime and nearly 39 hours of playtime with charging case.