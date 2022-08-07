Ordinary computers match Google's quantum computer performance: Researchers

-
ALSO READ
TechM, Mahindra University to set up lab for Metaverse, quantum computing
Google Pixel 6a goes on sale with launch offers on Flipkart: Details here
DRDO successfully tests Quantum Key Distribution tech between 2 cities
For hype-wary IBM, quantum-computing sales are close, but not too close
IISc researchers devise strategy to make solid-state batteries last longer
-
After Google said they had achieved what quantum computing researchers had sought for years, a team of Chinese researchers now claim to have replicated the performance of Google's Sycamore quantum computer using traditional hardware.
In 2019, Google researchers claimed they had passed a milestone known as quantum supremacy when their quantum computer Sycamore performed in 200 seconds an abstruse calculation they said would tie up a supercomputer for 10,000 years.
Now, scientists in China have done the computation in a few hours with ordinary processors. A supercomputer, they say, could beat Sycamore outright.
"I think they are right that if they had access to a big enough supercomputer, they could have simulated the task in a matter of seconds," said researcher Scott Aaronson, a computer scientist at the University of Texas, Austin.
The team used a system comprised of 512 GPUs to complete the same calculation developed by Google to demonstrate it had passed the quantum supremacy milestone back in 2019.
The advance takes a bit of the shine off Google's claim, said Greg Kuperberg, a mathematician at the University of California, Davis.
Still, the promise of quantum computing remains undimmed, the team said.
Sergio Boixo, principal scientist for Google Quantum AI, said in an email the Google team knew its edge might not hold for very long.
"In our 2019 paper, we said that classical algorithms would improve," he said. But, "we don't think this classical approach can keep up with quantum circuits in 2022 and beyond".
The "problem" Sycamore solved was designed to be hard for a conventional computer but as easy as possible for a quantum computer, which manipulates qubits that can be set to 0, 1 or any combination of 0 and 1 at the same time.
--IANS
vc/svn/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU