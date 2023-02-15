JUST IN
Business Standard

Over 1 mn people sign up for Bing with ChatGPT in 48 hours: Microsoft

Microsoft introduced its new Bing powered by "next-generation" ChatGPT artificial intelligence (AI), and also updated its Edge browser with new AI capabilities

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Microsoft Bing
Microsoft Bing

More than 1 million people signed up on the waitlist to try out the new Bing Search with ChatGPT functionality in just 48 hours, Microsoft has announced.

 

 

OpenAI's ChatGPT had itself attracted one million users in one week.

"We're humbled and energized by the number of people who want to test-drive the new AI-powered Bing! In 48 hours, more than 1 million people have joined the waitlist for our preview," tweeted Yusuf Mehdi, corporate vice president and consumer chief marketing officer at Microsoft.

Mehdi and Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella announced the new Bing last week which is still in limited preview to some users.

Microsoft introduced its new Bing powered by "next-generation" ChatGPT artificial intelligence (AI), and also updated its Edge browser with new AI capabilities.

The AI-powered Bing search engine and Edge browser are now available for preview at Bing.com, to "deliver better search, more complete answers, a new chat experience and the ability to generate content", the tech giant said.

According to the company, these tools act as an "AI copilot for the web".

"AI will fundamentally change every software category, starting with the largest category of all -- search," said Nadella.

With the new Bing, users get an enhanced version of the standard search experience.

The updated search engine is powered by next-generation OpenAI large language model that is more powerful than ChatGPT.

It offers more relevant results for common queries like sports scores, stock prices and weather, as well as a new sidebar that displays additional in-depth information if users need it.

Microsoft also announced that it has updated the Edge browser with new AI capabilities and a new look.

--IANS

na/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 18:22 IST

