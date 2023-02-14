JUST IN
Business Standard

Microsoft may bring ChatGPT-powered Bing AI to Android, iOS soon

Meanwhile, Microsoft is also reportedly planning to demonstrate its new Prometheus model to its core productivity apps such as Word, PowerPoint, and Outlook

Topics
Microsoft | Microsoft Corporation | Chatbots

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Microsoft
Photo: Bloomberg

Microsoft has started rolling out the new ChatGPT-powered Bing on desktops to early testers worldwide, and it will also be available on Android and iOS in the coming weeks, the media reported.

The tech giant is working on a "substantial optimised interface" for Bing.com's Chat UI for Android and iOS, which includes all-new OpenAI-powered content, reports Windows Latest, citing sources.

In an email sent out to testers, Microsoft confirmed that the mobile experience is not yet ready, according to the report.

"We don't have a mobile experience ready yet -- we are actively working on it and will have it ready soon. Until then, please continue to use the new Bing on desktop and download the Bing app from your favourite app store to ensure you are ready for the amazing experience when the mobile version is ready," the company said in the email.

Moreover, the report said that the company is still optimising Bing.com's AI UX for mobile form factors.

Meanwhile, Microsoft is also reportedly planning to demonstrate its new Prometheus model to its core productivity apps such as Word, PowerPoint, and Outlook.

In the coming weeks, Microsoft will detail its productivity plans for integrating OpenAI's language AI technology and its AI Model, reports The Verge, citing sources.

--IANS

shs/pgh

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 19:37 IST

