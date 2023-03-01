JUST IN
Google's client-side encryption now available to users globally for Gmail
Median download speeds in India have more than doubled since launch of 5G
MWC 2023: OnePlus foldable phone, Nothing Phone (2) coming later this year
India's mobile download speeds up by 115% since 5G launch, says report
Google plans to roll out fall detection feature on all Pixel watches
Windows 11 to get AI Bing search box, 'phone link for iOS': Microsoft
WhatsApp likely to add newsletters to Status tab on Android beta soon
Samsung Galaxy Book3 laptops now available for purchase in India: Details
A marketplace to unlock value for small, unseen interesting films
India, Lithuania to work together on deep tech startups, semiconductors
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Vivo V27 series smartphones launched in India: Know price, specs, and more
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Qualcomm plans to ship its Apple Silicon-competing chip next year

Chip-maker Qualcomm will ship its Apple Silicon-competing chip next year

Topics
Qualcomm | Apple

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Qualcomm ,NXP Semiconductors , Broadcom,5G wireless,Glass Lewis,Elliott ,

Chip-maker Qualcomm will ship its Apple Silicon-competing chip next year.

At Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023, Qualcomm CEO and President Cristiano Amon revealed that Apple will produce its own 5G modems in the iPhone 16, reports AppleInsider, citing sources.

"Our SoC and custom CPUs, you should think of it as an Apple compete for the Microsoft ecosystem," Amon said.

When asked when the new chip was coming, Amon said: "We probably will see some devices that may get announced in 2023."

"Most likely you're going to see a number of announcements at CES in 2024," he added.

In November 2021, the chip-maker had talked about making a competitor to then Apple's M1 series of processors.

However, the iPhone maker has since released the M2 range, and according to multiple rumours it will have an M3 in a Mac by the end of this year, the report said.

Last month, it was reported that Qualcomm was developing a new chipset that will compete against Apple's M-series processors.

--IANS

aj/svn/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Qualcomm

First Published: Wed, March 01 2023. 14:15 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU