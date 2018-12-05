Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 unveiled: This will power 5G smartphones in 2019

Chip supplier Inc on Tuesday unveiled a new generation of mobile phone processor chips that will power in the United States as soon as next year.

The key feature of the 855 chip, launched at an event in Hawaii, is a so-called modem for phones to connect to 5G wireless data networks with mobile data speeds of up to 50 or 100 times faster than current 4G networks.

Mobile carriers are investing in 5G networks and are eager to sell and data plans to recoup investment costs.

Qualcomm, the largest supplier of mobile phone chips, said 855 would power Samsung that Verizon Communications Inc and Co Ltd said on Monday would be released in the United States in the first half of 2019.

The modem would also enable "computer vision" to help phones recognise objects and faces, and support a new fingerprint sensor that can read a user's fingerprint through the glass screen of a smartphone.