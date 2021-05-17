Realme to launch 'D' brand under TechLife vertical on May 25

-
-
Smartphone brand realme is finally foraying into its much-anticipated TechLife vertical with launching a new brand on May 25 that begins with the letter D.
The brand name with 'D' letter was teased by Madhav Seth, Vice President, realme and CEO, realme India and Europe, during the 8 Pro smartphone launch last month.
The new brand will have its own line of products, industry sources told IANS on Monday.
The launch of the first brand in realme TechLife ecosystem will not be a big splash launch owing to the ongoing Covid situation in the country, they added.
The TechLife ecosystem of the company will look for innovative partners globally to provide products with a new technology experience for users through independent R&D, joint custom development and product selection.
The fast-growing smartphone brand realme earlier told IANS that TechLife will help other budding brands with similar dreams to make more versatile technology products in the country.
"We will be supporting our partners who have joined the 'realme TechLife' platform with our product, R&D, supply and quality assurance. We leave options to onboard brands to choose their original equipment manufacturer (OEM) partners freely," Sheth had said.
"Some brands also own their own factories. In case any brands need support of a local OEM, realme will provide all the support in figuring out local OEM partners for them, who could help them manufacture their products and give the best quality assurance," Sheth elaborated.
The company aims to launch over 100 new AIoT and lifestyle products in 2021 - from TWS, affordable smart TVs, smart plugs, trimmers, smart bulbs and more.
