Apple to add light sensors in next AirPods to monitor health data
Redmi Earbuds S launched in India for Rs 1,799, to go on sale on Wednesday

The Redmi Earbuds S will be available via Amazon India, Mi.com, Mi Home stores and Mi Studio outlets

IANS  |  New Delhi 

It will soon be available across all retail channels (Photo: store.mi.com)

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi on Tuesday launched its wireless earphones the Earbuds S for Rs 1,799 in India.

The Redmi Earbuds S will go on sale on May 27 and will be available via Amazon India, Mi.com, Mi Home stores and Mi Studio outlets.

It will soon be available across all retail channels, said the company.

" Features like the compact design and IPX4 rating increase the versatility of Redmi Earbuds S, allowing usage across different scenarios. We hope that with the Redmi Earbuds S, our consumers have a great audio experience," Anuj Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Xiaomi India said in a statement.

The device features dedicated gaming mode (low-latency mode), reducing audio lag while playing games.

According to the company, the Earbuds S are capable of providing 12 hours of usage with the charging case.

For enhanced usability in multiple scenarios, the earbuds come with IPX4 rating, making it sweat and splash resistant.

Redmi Earbuds S also features environmental noise cancellation (ENC).

First Published: Tue, May 26 2020. 13:30 IST

