Samsung announces additional bonus of upto Rs 5,000 on Galaxy S20 series

on Thursday announced an additional bonus of upto Rs 5,000 on the Galaxy S20 series in exchange of their old smartphones.

In terms of pricing, the Galaxy S20 smartphone in India will cost Rs 66,999, while the S20+ is priced Rs 73,999 and the Galaxy S20 Ultra at Rs 92,999.

Potential consumers pre-booking the Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra can purchase Galaxy Buds+ at Rs 1,999 and consumers purchasing the Galaxy S20 can buy them at Rs 2,999.

One can also avail Care+ (accidental and liquid damage protection) at just Rs 1,999 against the original price of Rs 3,999.

Care+ offers complete protection for phone from any kind of accidental physical or liquid damage. This includes front screen and covers phone from any liquid damage for a period of one year.

Additionally, the smartphone manufacturer has also collaborated with different networks like Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone to provide discounted plans to Galaxy S20 users.

Jio users will get double data benefits with additional one-year unlimited services with Jio's annual plan of Rs 4,999 annual plan.

Airtel customers can also avail double data benefits on the recharging with Rs 298 or Rs 398 for the first 10 consecutive recharges.

Similarly, Vodafone and Idea customers can avail double data on recharge of Rs 399 along with 56 days validity for the first six recharges.

In terms of specifications, Galaxy S20 comes in Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue, Cloud Pink colours; Galaxy S20+ comes in Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue, Cosmic Black and Galaxy S20 Ultra comes in Cosmic Grey, Cosmic Black colours.

The Galaxy S20 series comes with a 25W fast charger (S20 Ultra supports 45W superfast charging). S20 houses 4000mAh battery, S20+ has 4,500mAh battery while Ultra has a huge 5,000mAh battery.

The entire series is equipped with massive storage as standard -- S20 in 128GB variant LTE version with 8GB variant while S20+ and S20 Ultra in in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB variants.

S20 and S20+ have a triple camera system at the rear with main 64MP camera and a 10MP selfie shooter while S20 Ultra has main 108MP camera and 40MP front camera.