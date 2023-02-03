JUST IN
Business Standard

Samsung announces Galaxy Book3 series pricing in India, opens pre-booking

The Galaxy Book3 Series features -- Book3 Ultra, Book3 Pro 360, and Book3 Pro, which is available for pre-booking across online and offline retail stores in the country, starting February 2

Topics
Samsung | Samsung Galaxy | Technology

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Samsung Galaxy Book3 laptops
Samsung Galaxy Book3 laptops

Samsung on Thursday announced the launch of its flagship PC lineup with Galaxy Book3 Series at a starting price of Rs 1,09,990 in India.

The Galaxy Book3 Series features -- Book3 Ultra, Book3 Pro 360, and Book3 Pro, which is available for pre-booking across online and offline retail stores in the country, starting February 2.

The Galaxy Book3 series offers users a connected experience for seamless phone-to-PC connectivity across the operating system.

With the Multi Control feature, users can control the PC, Galaxy Tab and Galaxy smartphone with the Galaxy Book3 series keyboard and trackpad, which enables smooth drag-and-drop or copy-paste functionality between devices, said the company.

Moreover, the Galaxy Book3 offers high performance with an upgraded CPU, GPU and display.

Further, the company mentioned that the Galaxy Book3 Ultra sports the latest 13th-Gen Intel Core i9 processor, which makes it the fastest Galaxy Book to date.

The NVIDIA RTX GeForce 4070 GPU in the Book3 Ultra provides studio-grade graphics for creative projects and gaming.

Additionally, the Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display and its 3K resolution show fine details, and the adaptive 120Hz refresh rate offers a slick viewing experience.

The new PC lineup sports a quad-speaker system to deliver clean and rich sound. Studio quality dual microphones with AI Noise Cancelling capture clear voice while reducing background noise, said Samsung.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 08:17 IST

