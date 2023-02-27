JUST IN
Samsung announces to showcase its latest smartphones, laptops at MWC 2023

Topics
Samsung | Samsung Galaxy | Mobile World Congress

IANS  |  Barcelona 

Meta India policy chief Rajiv Aggarwal joins Samsung in a tech policy role

Tech giant Samsung on Monday announced that it will showcase its latest products and services, including the Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy Book3 Ultra at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain from February 27 to March 2, 2023.

Through 'immersive and interactive' exhibitions, visitors to the Samsung booth will get a 'first-hand' look at the most recent Samsung Galaxy innovations, the company said in a blogpost.

"At Samsung, we believe the future of Galaxy innovation lies in sustainability commitment and open collaboration with partners," said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience (MX) Business at Samsung Electronics.

"At MWC this year, we're excited to showcase how our latest lineups including the Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy Book3 Ultra, exemplify Samsung's approach to enabling new possibilities that enhance our daily lives," he added.

The tech giant also mentioned that it believes in "open collaboration" and is working with industry-leading partners to "create the best experiences" for its customers.

MWC attendees will be able to discover "the best of Samsung's services with demos for sleep coaching with Samsung Health on the Galaxy Watch5, Samsung Wallet and connecting and controlling home devices with SmartThings," the company said.

--IANS

aj/uk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, February 27 2023. 15:31 IST

