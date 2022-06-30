Samsung beats TSMC, begins mass production of 3-nanometer semiconductors

-
-
Samsung said on Thursday it has begun mass production of 3-nanometer semiconductors, stepping up its game in the most advanced chipmaking process node and beating its Taiwanese rival and foundry leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC).
The next-generation 3nm chips are built on Gate-All-Around (GAA) technology, which Samsung said will eventually allow area reduction of up to 35 per cent while providing 30 per cent higher performance and 50 per cent lower power consumption, compared with the existing FinFET process.
Samsung said its first-generation of the 3nm process node achieves a 16 percent area reduction, 23 percent higher performance and a 45 percent lower power consumption, reports Yonhap news agency.
The advancement in the sophisticated chipmaking technology is expected to bring Samsung more customers looking for innovative and powerful semiconductors that would enable faster, more efficient technology products.
"Samsung has grown rapidly as we continue to demonstrate leadership in applying next-generation technologies to manufacturing," Choi Si-young, president and head of Samsung's foundry business, said.
"We will continue to develop innovative technology and work to secure a mature technology process fast," he said.
The world's largest memory chip maker has collaborated with its partners, including German tech firm Siemens and American silicon design company Synopsys, which are members of Samsung Advanced Foundry Ecosystem (SAFETM), since the third quarter of last year to provide its foundry customers with chip design infrastructure and other services.
The South Korean tech giant showcased its 3nm chips to US President Joe Biden in May when he visited Samsung's Pyeongtaek complex, the world's largest semiconductor facility located some 70 kms
TSMC, the world's largest contract chip manufacturer, said it will begin mass production of 3nm chips in the second half of the year.
The two companies have been in fierce competition to outperform each other by bringing the most advanced and efficient chips to the mass market and to win customers for contract chip manufacturing.
Samsung, the world's largest memory chip maker and second largest foundry player, has said its 2nm process node was in the early stages of development, with mass production planned for 2025.
