Samsung begins production of power-efficient SSD for data centres

-
ALSO READ
Samsung launches its new SSD '870 Evo' with upgraded performance
Samsung announces 40% festive discount, cashback on Galaxy S20+, others
Samsung launches updated programme to recycle old Galaxy devices
Samsung expects $8.2 billion profit in Q4 on chip, display business
Samsung, LG unveil plans to foster future growth engines in 2021
-
Samsung Electronics said on Wednesday it has started mass-production of a power-efficient solid state drive (SSD) for data centres that also boasts enhanced security solutions.
The South Korean tech giant said that "PM9A3E1.S" is the industry's first data centre-use SSD product based on sixth-generation V-NAND chips.
It supports the standards of Open Compute Project (OCP), an organisation that sets hardware and software standards in data centres.
Samsung, the world's leading memory chip producer, said its latest SSD has the industry's top class power efficiency that will help data centres to reduce operation costs, reports Yonhap news agency.
Based on its sequential write speed, PM9A3E1.S supports 283 megabyte per second (MB/s) per 1 watt, which is a 50 percent improvement from its predecessor PM983aM.2, according to Samsung.
If all hard disk drives shipped worldwide last year are switched to the PM9A3 E1.S 4TB product, the total power savings could reach 1,484 gigawatt hours, Samsung said.
Samsung said the latest SSD also comes with enhanced security solutions, including anti-rollback, which prevents downloading firmware with a lower security version, and secure boot that verifies the digital signature during the boot process.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU