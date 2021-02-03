Samsung Galaxy M02 with 5000mAh battery, 6.5-inch display launched in India

-
ALSO READ
Samsung logs 10% share of global feature phone market in Q3 this year
Samsung is planning to launch three foldable smartphones next year: Report
Samsung leads home turf with 67% smartphone market share in second quarter
Samsung denies rumours of Galaxy Note series discontinuation from next year
Samsung announces its 'Galaxy Unpacked' event for 2021: Details here
-
Expanding its successful 'M' series, Samsung on Monday launched Galaxy M02 with a large 5000mAh battery, good camera and large screen starting from Rs 6,999 (2GB+32GB variant) in India.
The 3GB+32GB variant will cost Rs 7,499 on Amazon.in, Samsung.com and all key retails stores.
As an introductory offer, consumers can avail a special discount of Rs 200 on Amazon.in for limited time, the company said in a statement.
The 6.5-inch screen with HD+ Infinity V Display device is powered by the MediaTek 6739 processor and will be available in four colours: Black, Blue, Red and Gray.
"With the launch of Galaxy M02, we are confident that this mega entertainer will further strengthen our positioning in the sub-Rs 10K segment," said Aditya Babbar, Head, Mobile Marketing, Samsung India.
Galaxy M02 has a dual rear camera with 13MP main lens and 2MP macro sensor. The device offers a 5MP front-facing camera.
"We are excited to remain Samsung's partner of choice and bring the powerful yet affordable new Galaxy M02 for customers on Amazon.in," said Nishant Sardana, Director, Mobile Phones, Amazon India.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU