OPPO Reno 5 Pro 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC launched at Rs 35,990

Stepping into 2021, OPPO on Monday launched the 'OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G' as the first 5G-ready smartphone from the Reno series in the Indian market.
The Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G comes in a single memory variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage at Rs 35,990. It will be available to buy in the country, starting January 22 via Flipkart, the OPPO website, and key retail stores.
"Reno5 Pro 5G will be manufactured at our Greater Noida, UP facility. In addition to this, the Hyderabad R&D Centre has participated heavily in the development of the OPPO FDF System, working closely with OPPO's five imaging R&D teams worldwide to finetune and debug the features supported by the FDF System," Tasleem Arif, Vice President and Head, R&D OPPO India, told IANS.
The FDF System's Portrait Perception Engine allows Reno5 Pro users to accurately define features within a portrait image, enabling it to apply effects and other processing techniques with greater precision.
"Among other benefits, this results in better integration of portrait subjects and the surrounding background, as well as allowing users to better retain their own style in their videos, putting them at the heart of their video stories," Arif added.
The device has a combination of four cameras: a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP mono sensor.
On the front, the smartphone has a 32MP selfie camera inside the punch-hole, which is noticeably small. The smartphone runs Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1.
The smartphone features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a punch-hole on the left side, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels.
The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.
The smartphone houses 4350mAh battery that supports up to 65W fast charging.
In addition, the company also launched its new earbuds Enco X for Rs 9,990. The Enco X earbuds come with an oval-shaped charging case and support dual-mic noise cancellation.
The earbuds use an 11mm dynamic driver and a 6mm balanced membrane driver. Each earbud has a 44mAh battery inside but the charging case houses a 535mAh battery.
The ANC feature supported two modes: Max Noise Cancellation and Noise Cancellation. OPPO has partnered with DynAudio Lab for a focus on acoustics on the Enco X.
