JBL C115 true wireless earbuds launched in India at Rs 4,999: Know features

-
ALSO READ
Samsung leads home turf with 67% smartphone market share in second quarter
Samsung India completes 25 years, unveils major digital initiatives
Samsung launches 'Odyssey' curved gaming monitors in India: Details here
Samsung launches updated programme to recycle old Galaxy devices
Samsung Electronics collaborates with Fila on wireless earbuds accessories
-
Audio equipment maker JBL by HARMAN, owned by tech major Samsung, on Thursday launched its new JBL C115 true wireless earbuds in India for Rs 4,999.
According to the company, the earbuds come with access to voice assistance, autonomous connectivity and jumbo battery life making it the ultimate go-to headphones.
"Over its 75-year history, JBL has delivered the best sound experiences to different generations of audio enthusiasts cutting across demography and pocket size. Celebrating our milestone 75 year anniversary, we are excited to bring the new JBL C115 TWS to our aspiring youth who are discerning in their sound choices, without losing sight of the price tag," said Vikram Kher, Vice-President, Lifestyle Audio, HARMAN India said in a statement.
It comes with ergonomic fit earbuds for comfort, autonomous connectivity and access to the phone's voice assistants like Google Echo or Alexa directly from the earbuds.
To ensure an easy full day's use, the JBL C115 offers 21 hours (6 hours in the earbud + 15 hours in the charging case) of combined playback time with their matching charging case.
The earbuds come with a 5.88mm dynamic driver featuring JBL Pure Bass sound which is portable and pocket-friendly.
It also features 'Autonomous Listening', making the buds left-right independent, so you can put on your headphones seamlessly without getting distracted.
--IANS
wh/sdr/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU