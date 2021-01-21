JBL C115 true wireless earbuds launched in India at Rs 4,999: Know features

Audio equipment maker by HARMAN, owned by tech major Samsung, on Thursday launched its new C115 true wireless in India for Rs 4,999.

According to the company, the come with access to voice assistance, autonomous connectivity and jumbo battery life making it the ultimate go-to headphones.

"Over its 75-year history, has delivered the best sound experiences to different generations of audio enthusiasts cutting across demography and pocket size. Celebrating our milestone 75 year anniversary, we are excited to bring the new JBL C115 TWS to our aspiring youth who are discerning in their sound choices, without losing sight of the price tag," said Vikram Kher, Vice-President, Lifestyle Audio, HARMAN India said in a statement.

It comes with ergonomic fit for comfort, autonomous connectivity and access to the phone's voice assistants like Google Echo or Alexa directly from the earbuds.

To ensure an easy full day's use, the JBL C115 offers 21 hours (6 hours in the earbud + 15 hours in the charging case) of combined playback time with their matching charging case.

The earbuds come with a 5.88mm dynamic driver featuring JBL Pure Bass sound which is portable and pocket-friendly.

It also features 'Autonomous Listening', making the buds left-right independent, so you can put on your headphones seamlessly without getting distracted.

