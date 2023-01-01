JUST IN
Google rolls out Material You design for Nearby Share on Android devices
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra may feature better low-light photography: Report

Tech giant Samsung's upcoming flagship smartphone, Galaxy S23, is likely to feature better low-light photography

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Tech giant Samsung's upcoming flagship smartphone, Galaxy S23, is likely to feature better low-light photography.

Tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) revealed that still photos captured in the Night Mode with the Galaxy S23 Ultra will look bright as if the smartphone has "night vision", reports SamMobile.

According to previous leaks, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will have a 200MP primary camera at the back which will be an upgraded version of the ISOCELL HP1.

Moreover, it will reportedly get a 10MP telephoto camera with 10x optical zoom, another 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom (for portrait images), and a 12MP ultrawide camera.

It is also expected to capture up to 8K 30fps videos, the report said.

Additionally, the device is likely to feature a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

Meanwhile, another report mentioned that the tech giant will launch its Galaxy S23 series, on February 1, at an Unpacked Event.

Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020, this will be the first in-person event.

--IANS

aj/sha

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, January 01 2023. 17:33 IST

