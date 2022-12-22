JUST IN
What is Matter, the new standard for smart home IoT devices?
Samsung developing special OLED panels for new iPad models: Report
Google changes release schedule for Chrome 110 to monitor release
Spotify working on HealthKit integration to provide workout playlists
Streaming app Netflix plans to end password sharing feature in early 2023
Year in review 2022: From Google to OnePlus, best 5 mid-premium smartphones
Samsung may launch upcoming Galaxy S23 smartphone series on Feb 1
Meta makes virtual reality headset Quest 2's GPU more powerful by 7%
Google Pixel 8 smartphone may feature Samsung's 'ISOCELL GN2' camera sensor
Samsung Electronics' R&D centre in Vietnam to kick-start operations soon
You are here: Home » Technology » News
What is Matter, the new standard for smart home IoT devices?
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Samsung Galaxy S23 series may feature overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip

Tech giant Samsung's upcoming flagship smartphone series, Galaxy S23, will reportedly feature an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip

Topics
Samsung Galaxy | smartphones

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Tech giant Samsung's upcoming flagship smartphone series, Galaxy S23, will reportedly feature an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip.

Earlier, it was rumoured that only the Galaxy S23 Ultra model will feature the overclocked chip, reports SamMobile.

According to Qualcomm's official figures for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the prime CPU (which is the fastest core) can go up to 3.19 GHz.

Last month, it was reported that the Galaxy S23 series is likely to feature Qualcomm's third-generation ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.

It is still unclear whether the lineup will feature the same 3D Sonic Max sensor Qualcomm debuted earlier this year or a completely different fingerprint scanner.

It was also rumoured that the S23 series will feature a 12MP selfie camera.

Meanwhile, another report mentioned that the tech giant will launch its Galaxy S23 series, on February 1, 2023, at an Unpacked Event.

Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020, this will be the first in-person event.

--IANS

aj/svn/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Samsung Galaxy

First Published: Thu, December 22 2022. 15:51 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU