Samsung Galaxy S23 series may feature overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip

-
ALSO READ
Samsung Galaxy Z fold 4 and Galaxy Flip 4 - Price, Features and Specs
Samsung Galaxy M13 series launched in India: Know price, specs, and more
Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S23 series likely to retain design, resolution
Samsung announces discounts on Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3 foldables
Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon chips for smartwatches; OPPO among 1st users
-
Tech giant Samsung's upcoming flagship smartphone series, Galaxy S23, will reportedly feature an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip.
Earlier, it was rumoured that only the Galaxy S23 Ultra model will feature the overclocked chip, reports SamMobile.
According to Qualcomm's official figures for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the prime CPU (which is the fastest core) can go up to 3.19 GHz.
Last month, it was reported that the Galaxy S23 series is likely to feature Qualcomm's third-generation ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.
It is still unclear whether the lineup will feature the same 3D Sonic Max sensor Qualcomm debuted earlier this year or a completely different fingerprint scanner.
It was also rumoured that the S23 series will feature a 12MP selfie camera.
Meanwhile, another report mentioned that the tech giant will launch its Galaxy S23 series, on February 1, 2023, at an Unpacked Event.
Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020, this will be the first in-person event.
--IANS
aj/svn/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, December 22 2022. 15:51 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU