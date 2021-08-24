Samsung Galaxy Watch4 series, Buds 2 pre-bookings likely to start this week

-
ALSO READ
Samsung Unpacked 2021: Galaxy Z Fold3, Flip3, Watch4 series, Buds2 unveiled
Samsung Galaxy A52 review: Easily best in the company's midrange line-up
Samsung Galaxy F62 review: Worthy all-round 4G smartphone in Indian context
Samsung Galaxy F22 with 90Hz super AMOLED screen, 6000 mAh battery launched
Samsung unveils Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy A72: Details here
-
Samsung is tipped to announce pre-bookings for its newly-launched Galaxy Watch4, Galaxy Watch4 Classic and Galaxy Buds2 in India this week, industry sources told IANS on Tuesday.
The Galaxy Watch4 is likely to start retailing between Rs 28,000 and Rs 30,000, while the Classic variant could end up above Rs 40,000 in India. The Galaxy Buds2, which comes with enhanced ANC (Active Noise Cancellation), is likely to start under Rs 15,000, the sources added.
Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic are the first smartwatches to feature the new Wear OS which is built jointly with Google. The biggest USP of the devide is that it allows users to monitor their blood pressure on the go, at work or at home.
Galaxy Watch4 is equipped with Samsung's groundbreaking BioActive Sensor.
This new 3-in-1 sensor uses a single chip to precisely run three powerful health sensors -- Optical Heart Rate, Electrical Heart and Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis - so users can monitor their blood pressure, detect an Fib irregular heartbeat, measure their blood oxygen level, and, for the first time, calculate their body composition.
The all-new 'Body Composition' measurement tool gives users a deeper understanding of their general health and fitness, with key measurements like skeletal muscle, basal metabolic rate, body water and body fat percentage.
Some of the new features like BP monitoring will be available in select markets to begin with.
Galaxy Watch4 series boasts the first 5nm processor in a Galaxy Watch -- with 20 per cent faster CPU and 50 per cent more RAM, and a GPU 10 times faster than the previous generation, said the company.
"We also upped the resolution on the display, up to 450 x 450 pixels, so visuals are crisper and more distinctive. And with an impressive 16GB of memory, you'll have enough storage to download and store," Samsung informed.
The user can have up to 40 hours of battery life, and 30 minutes of charging can provide up to 10 hours of battery.
--IANS
wh/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU