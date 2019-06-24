Samsung launches Galaxy Tab S5e, Tab A 10.1 in India: Price, sale details

-
Strengthening its product portfolio in the stagnant tablet segment in India, Samsung on Monday launched the Galaxy Tab S5e and Galaxy Tab A 10.1, priced at Rs 35,999 and Rs 14,999, respectively.
The Wi-Fi-only variant of the Galaxy Tab S5e is priced at Rs 35,999, while the Wi-Fi and LTE variant is priced at Rs 39,999.
The Galaxy Tab A 10.1's Wi-Fi variant is priced at Rs 14,999, whereas the Wi-Fi and LTE variant is priced at Rs 19,999.
"Galaxy Tab S5e provides a PC-like environment on-the-go, thanks to DeX. It is a workstation and tablet rolled into one," said Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.
"We've also redefined the entertainment experience with an immersive Super AMOLED display and perfectly-tuned, true-to-life quad speakers," he added in a statement.
With 5.5mm sleek metal body, and weighing only 400g, the Galaxy Tab S5e is not only ultra-portable, its battery life can support up to 14.5 hours of video streaming, said Samsung.
Loaded with Samsung DeX mode, the Galaxy Tab S5e acts as a pop-up office for users. It allows the user to easily switch between the DeX mode and Android mode by connecting the tablet to its dedicated POGO Keyboard, which is sold separately.
The Galaxy Tab A 10.1 comes with a metal unibody design and offers Full HD corner-to-corner display. The device weighs less than 470g and measures only 7.5 mm thick.
Galaxy Tab S5e will go on sale from Monday across all leading retail stores, Samsung e-Shop and Samsung Opera House.
Galaxy Tab S5e's Wi-Fi variant will also be available on Amazon.in, while the Wi-Fi +LTE variant will also be available on Flipkart, it added.
The Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (Wi-Fi only) will be available for sales only on Amazon.in and Samsung e-Shop starting June 26. Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (Wi-Fi + LTE) will be available starting July 1, said the company.
