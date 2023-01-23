Samsung may unveil five Galaxy Book3 laptops at upcoming Unpacked event

South Koran tech giant is expected to announce its Galaxy Book3 series alongside the much-anticipated Galaxy S23 lineup during this year's Unpacked event on February 1.

According to GSM Arena, a tech news-related outlet, the laptop family will consist of five models this year, with the Ultra being the flagship, according to the latest leak.

This isn't the first time there is talk about the Book3 Ultra, the company itself essentially confirmed it. But this report reveals some key specs and it shapes up to be a pretty solid high-end device.

It's expected to feature a 16-inch 2880 x 1800p AMOLED screen along with 13th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU, up to 32GB of RAM, 1TB of PCIe NVMe Gen4 storage and beefy Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU.

A 76Wh battery powers all of this hardware, and the laptop comes with a 136W charger. All that will fit into a 1.8kg body that is only 17mm thick at its thickest point, which is quite impressive for a 16" laptop. The report also mentions a S Pen holster, which is currently unconfirmed.

On the other hand, the Book3 Pro will come in two variants, 14-inch and 16-inch, with either Core i5-1340P or Core i7-1360P processors paired with 16GB RAM and 1TB of NVMe SSD.

Unlike the Ultra, the Pro will rely on the integrated Iris Xe graphics. The 14-inch option will have a 63Wh battery, while the 16-inch supposedly has the same 76Wh cell as the Ultra, as per GSM Arena.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)