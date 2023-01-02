JUST IN
Nvidia accidently leaks specs of 'unlaunched' graphics card RTX 4070 Ti
Google settles 2 more location tracking lawsuits worth $29.5 million in US
Xbox exclusive game 'Redfall' likely to be launched in early May 2023
Apple permanently shuts down popular weather application 'Dark Sky'
Apple considering to cut prices of base, Plus models of iPhone 15
Motorola's Moto Watch 100 to offer iPhone music control in 2023
Global cellular IoT module shipments market grows only 2% in Q3 2022
India's internet industry to reach $5 trillion valuation by 2030
Post-pandemic world reels from surge in cyberattacks; here's how to be safe
Twitter bans 48k accounts for policy violations in India between Oct-Nov
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Apple pauses iOS 16.2's Home App upgrade, puts to internal list of issues
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Promotional image of upcoming 'Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra' leaked online

The leaked image of the upcoming Book 3 Ultra showed the device's front view

Topics
Samsung | Laptops

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Samsung
The tech giant has been working on a bunch of its upcoming products, Galaxy S23 series, the OneUI 5.1 and the Galaxy Book 3 series, which are expected to launch in the same event on February 1, reports Gizmochina.

A promotional image of Samsung's upcoming next-generation 'Galaxy Book 2 Ultra' laptop were leaked online.

The tech giant has been working on a bunch of its upcoming products, Galaxy S23 series, the OneUI 5.1 and the Galaxy Book 3 series, which are expected to launch in the same event on February 1, reports Gizmochina.

The leaked image of the upcoming Book 3 Ultra showed the device's front view.

In the image, the laptop was shown in grey colour, with a design similar to its predecessor.

The bezels around the display seem to be thin, with the front camera mounted in the centre of the upper bezel.

The Book 3 Ultra is likely to be the company's premium model in the Book 3 series and is expected to be powered by an Intel CPU and will run Windows 11, the report said.

Meanwhile, last week, it was reported that the tech giant will reveal its next-generation Galaxy laptops alongside its Galaxy S23 series at the Unpacked event this year.

Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020, this will be the first in-person Unpacked event.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Samsung

First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 13:28 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU