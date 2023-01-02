Promotional image of upcoming 'Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra' leaked online

A promotional image of Samsung's upcoming next-generation 'Galaxy Book 2 Ultra' laptop were leaked online.

The tech giant has been working on a bunch of its upcoming products, Galaxy S23 series, the OneUI 5.1 and the Galaxy Book 3 series, which are expected to launch in the same event on February 1, reports Gizmochina.

The leaked image of the upcoming Book 3 Ultra showed the device's front view.

In the image, the laptop was shown in grey colour, with a design similar to its predecessor.

The bezels around the display seem to be thin, with the front camera mounted in the centre of the upper bezel.

The Book 3 Ultra is likely to be the company's premium model in the Book 3 series and is expected to be powered by an Intel CPU and will run Windows 11, the report said.

Meanwhile, last week, it was reported that the tech giant will reveal its next-generation Galaxy alongside its Galaxy S23 series at the Unpacked event this year.

Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020, this will be the first in-person Unpacked event.

