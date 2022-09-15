Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE, S20 FE set for big price cuts in festive sales

-
ALSO READ
Myntra creates 16,000 jobs to cater to surge in festive season demand
Xiaomi's 5G phones to get standalone network updates from October
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Top deals on smartphones, electronic items
Should you buy jewellery stocks ahead of the festive season?
Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale starts today: Check all key details here
-
Samsung is set to announce massive price cuts on some of its premium Galaxy series smartphones during the upcoming festive season sales.
Galaxy S21 FE 5G and Galaxy S20 FE 5G will get biggest price cuts, sources told IANS.
Galaxy S21 FE 5G (Rs 49,999) will be available on Flipkart between Rs 32,000-Rs 35,000.
Galaxy S20 FE 5G (Rs 40,000) will retail on Amazon at its best-ever price between Rs 27,000-Rs 30,000, the sources added.
Samsung India will also unveil other deals during the Great India Festival on Amazon and Big Billion Days on Flipkart, set to start next week.
The company will announce festive offers on Galaxy S22+ and S22, Galaxy Z Fold3 and Flip3 as well as its entire range of Galaxy M and F series of smartphones.
Galaxy S21 FE 5G comes with triple camera, 6.4-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate and a powerful processor.
Galaxy S20 FE 5G, with Snapdragon 865, comes with flagship features like 120Hz refresh rate, 30x space zoom and a 4500mAh battery with wireless charging.
Samsung received a record one lakh pre-booking orders for its newly-launched Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4 foldable smartphones in India till September 1.
Samsung led the broader smartphone market with 22 per cent value market share in the first six months of the year.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU