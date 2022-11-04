JUST IN
Business Standard

Samsung to bring light performance mode to Galaxy S23 to save battery

The new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is showing promising results, so the improved performance from the new chipset is expected to balance out the slowdown caused by Light mode

Topics
Samsung | Samsung Galaxy | Samsung foldable phone

IANS  |  Seoul 

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S23

Tech giant Samsung will reportedly bring Light performance mode to its Galaxy S23 phones that will allow users to save battery life by enabling the mode.

This mode was introduced for Samsung's foldable phones Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 earlier this year and served as an alternative to the Standard mode. It prioritises battery life by turning down the phone's chipset performance.

According to GSMArena, the performance drop will be moderate, but the power consumption reduction will be substantial after enabling the Light mode. Also, this mode is separate from the usual Power saving mode.

Using Light mode will not affect games' performance since the performance profile for games will continue to be controlled by separate Game Booster settings as before.

The new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is showing promising results, so the improved performance from the new chipset is expected to balance out the slowdown caused by Light mode.

The 8 Gen 2 is promising to be more power efficient than the 8 Gen 1, so battery life should be better, according to a report.

Meanwhile, it is unclear if Light mode will be available on other Samsung phones.

--IANS

shs/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 15:13 IST

