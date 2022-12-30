JUST IN
After Samsung, TSMC starts mass production of 3nm semiconductor chips
State governments to oversee law for online games in their jurisdictions
Apple may re-evaluate Pro and non-Pro models for iPhone 15 lineup
Samsung updates Sound Assistant module for its Good Lock app: Report
We must have a cyber resilience plan post a breach, says Fortinet VP
India's 5G smartphone shipments to cross 4G shipments in 2023: Report
Hackers exploiting Google Ads to spread malware riddled popular software
New wearable device may enhance PTSD treatment experience: Study
'Prune your follows' tool lets users trim their Twitter follow list
Samsung to reveal next-gen Galaxy laptops alongside Galaxy S23: Report
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Apple may launch 11.1, 13-inch OLED iPad Pro models in early 2024
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Google Voice adds 'suspected spam caller' to warn users about spam calls

This feature does not have admin control and is available to all Google Voice users

Topics
Google | Google apps | spams

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Google Voice
Google Voice

Tech giant Google has announced that it is rolling out a "suspected spam caller" label to its telephone service Google Voice, which will warn users about spam calls.

The label will help protect users from unwanted calls and potentially harmful scams, the tech giant said in a Workspace Updates blogpost on Thursday.

The new label will appear on the incoming call screen and in the users' call history.

"The company makes this determination using the same advanced artificial intelligence (AI) that identifies billions of spam calls each month across Google's calling ecosystem," Google said.

Users have the option to confirm the suspected spam call, by which future calls from that number will go directly to voicemail or they can "mark a labelled call as not spam, after which the suspected spam label is never displayed for that number again."

This feature does not have admin control and is available to all Google Voice users.

Meanwhile, last week, with an aim to provide a better calling experience, the tech giant had rolled out a new 'intelligent network switching' feature to Google Voice, which will automatically switch ongoing calls between cellular data service and Wi-Fi.

--IANS

aj/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Google

First Published: Fri, December 30 2022. 10:01 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU