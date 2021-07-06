Samsung to launch Galaxy Z Fold3, Z Flip3 smartphone on August 11: Report

-
-
South Korean tech giant is all set to launch its upcoming smartphone --Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 -- on August 11, media report says.
The new report claims that at the next Samsung Unpacked event the company will unveil the new smartphones along with a watch.
The event will start at 10 a.m. ET and will be streamed on YouTube. Notably, Samsung has not publicly confirmed these details just yet, citing DigitalDailyNews, 9To5Google reported.
A recent report said that the Galaxy Z Fold3 will feature an under-display camera and support the S-Pen stylus. Its next clamshell foldable Galaxy Z Flip3 is expected to have a bigger outer display.
The Galaxy Z Flip3 is expected to feature a larger external display of 1.83 inches. It has a dual-camera system, which reportedly includes a 12MP main snapper and a 12MP ultrawide snapper.
The inner screen of the Z Flip3 may feature a punch-hole design with a 10MP selfie camera.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 is likely to arrive with a combined battery capacity of 4,275 mAh (2,215 mAh + 2,060 mAh) which may be advertised as 4,400 mAh.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 is rumoured to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset.
Both foldable products are expected to have a lighter weight with a cheaper price than their predecessors.
--IANS
vc/in
