Samsung to showcase innovative projects at Consumer Electronics Show 2023

Electronics on Wednesday announced that it will showcase its new innovative projects developed through its C-Lab (creative lab) program at Show (CES) 2023.

Over the last five years, has successfully supported over 500 startups and projects, the company said in a blogpost.

The tech giant will reveal four projects from C-Lab Inside, its in-house venture program and eight startups supported by C-Lab Outside, the company's startup acceleration program.

The company hopes that startups from its C-Lab will be able to engage the global market for their projects through CES and "strengthen their business feasibility and have meetings with potential investors".

The selected C-Lab Inside startups include 'Meta-Running', which is a metaverse learning platform and 'Porkamix', which is a metaverse interactive concert experience.

"Startups enrolled in the C-Lab Outside program are provided with office workspaces, expert mentoring from employees and digital marketing & financial consulting," the tech giant said.

The eight chosen C-Lab Outside startups include 'NEUBILITY' which is an urban delivery service through self-driving robots and 'CELLICO', which is a micro-bionic eye for patients with retinal disease.

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) had announced the winners of the CES 2023 Innovation Awards across 28 product categories last month, in which "projects from the C-Lab startups received two Best of Innovation Awards".

"We hope that C-Lab startups will be able to more actively target the global market and show the excellence of Korean startups," said Hark Kyu Park, president and chief financial officer, Samsung Electronics.

