Samsung to use recycled material in new mobile products by 2025

Samsung Electronics said on Thursday it will use recycled material in all of its new mobile products by 2025 as the South Korean tech giant vowed to minimise environmental impact.
Samsung unveiled its new sustainable vision for the mobile business, "Galaxy for the Planet," at its Unpacked event on Wednesday, where the company also introduced new foldable smartphones.
To achieve its initial sustainability goals, Samsung said it will first try to incorporate recycled material in all new mobile products and eliminate all plastics in mobile packaging by 2025.
"Samsung is investing in new and innovative eco-conscious materials for its products," the company said.
The world's largest smartphone vendor also plans to achieve zero power standby consumption of smartphone chargers, aiming for a reduction to below 0.005 watts by 2025.
So far, the company has reduced the standby power consumption across all of its smartphone chargers to 0.02 W, reports Yonhap news agency.
In addition, Samsung said it will try to minimise waste from its mobile worksites with a goal to divert all waste from landfills by 2025. The company also promised to reduce "e-waste" by improving the product lifecycle, design processes through Galaxy Upcycling and trade-in programmes.
Samsung said it will work with industry peers and partners to achieve its sustainability goals.
"Samsung is committed to creating solutions that enable a better future for our people and our planet," said Stephanie Choi, head of marketing at Samsung's mobile communications business. "However, we know we cannot do this alone, and the collective fight for the planet is not a competition."
