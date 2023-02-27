JUST IN
Google services like Gmail, Workspace suffers brief outage globally
Xiaomi's MIUI 14 is now official: Check out features, and other details
Lenovo updates 'IdeaPad Duet 3i' with bigger display, new processors
Clients not clearing their dues on time? ChatGPT might be able to help you
Schneider, Capgemini, Qualcomm join hands to boost 5G automated solution
Qualcomm Snapdragon satellite technology arriving in most smartphones
Samsung announces to showcase its latest smartphones, laptops at MWC 2023
Twitter CEO Elon Musk feels artificial intelligence existential anxiety
Microsoft may soon roll out built-in VPN support in Edge for stable users
OnePlus 11R 5G review: Not perfect, but mid-premium pricing makes up for it
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Xiaomi's MIUI 14 is now official: Check out features, and other details
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Google services like Gmail, Workspace suffers brief outage globally

Around 60 per cent people on downdetector.com, a website that tracks outages, reported problems with Google website while 35 per cent had issues with login

Topics
Google | Google gmail | Gmail

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Google, Gmail
Google Gmail

Some Google services like Gmail and Workspace suffered a brief outage on Monday and several users across the world, including in India, were unable to access them.

Around 60 per cent people on downdetector.com, a website that tracks outages, reported problems with Google website while 35 per cent had issues with login.

Some users experienced a temporary error (500), when their accounts were temporarily unavailable.

Users went to Twitter to write about the Google services outage.

"So Google is down for everyone? Can't get to any personal or workspace gmail and can't use any of the AI devices," posted one user.

The Google services like Gmail had slowly started to come back to life for some users.

The company was yet to comment on the reason behind the outage.

Last week, Google suffered a service outage affecting Gmail users worldwide that causes issues when syncing emails with Microsoft servers via the Internet Message Access Protocol (IMAP).

Gmail users said they're not receiving emails and that they're also having issues syncing their Hotmail accounts.

The company acknowledged the reports and said it was investigating the issue.

"IMAP syncs with Microsoft servers experiencing failures that are causing Gmail sync issues. We currently believe the issue only affects users syncing their email from Outlook servers," Google had said.

"The investigation so far from our engineering has not uncovered any issues with Gmail application authentication and we are continuing to investigate further for the root cause," the company said in an update.

--IANS

na/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Google

First Published: Mon, February 27 2023. 20:55 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU