Business Standard

Snapchat+ subscribers will soon be able to freeze Snap streaks

The company said that users can take a break with a new feature the platform is testing to let you reignite the spark and restore one Streak for free with just one tap

Topics
Snap Inc | Snapchat

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Snapchat
Photo: Bloomberg

Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, has announced that Snapchat+ subscribers will soon be able to freeze their Streaks.

"We'll also be adding a new way for Snapchat+ subscribers to freeze their Streaks, putting things on pause when they know they're going off the grid," the company said in a blogpost on Wednesday.

"Since 2016, Snapchatters have celebrated the friendships they nurture daily with Snap Streaks with pals near and far," the company said.

However, sometimes users just need a day to take a pause.

The company said that users can take a break with a new feature the platform is testing to "let you reignite the spark and restore one Streak for free with just one tap."

On Monday, Snap had introduced its new artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot for the platform. It is powered by the latest version of OpenAI's GPT technology.

The "My AI" chatbot is available as an experimental feature for Snapchat+ subscribers and will be rolling out to users this week.

--IANS

aj/prw/bg

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, March 02 2023. 17:11 IST

