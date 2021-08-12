Sony launches two new premium BRAVIA XR TVs in India starting at 499,990

With the aim to offer a cinematic experience within the comfort of your home, Sony on Wednesday unveiled two new premium BRAVIA XR TVs for the Indian audience.

The new XR-77A80J is priced at Rs 549,990 and will be available from August 25, while KD-85X85J is priced at Rs 499,990 and is now available.

The new televisions come loaded with gaming capabilities, HDMI 2.1, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, IMAX enhanced along with ambient optimization and acoustic auto-calibration technology, the company said in a statement.

The new BRAVIA XR 77A80J OLED is powered by the new Cognitive Processor XR and the 85X85J television is powered by X1 4K HDR picture processor.

The company said it is designed to think like a human brain providing a revolutionary experience that completely immerses viewers in their favourite content.

Both the new large-screen televisions come loaded with gaming capabilities such as HDMI 2.1, 4K120, Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR). With BRAVIA XR 77A80J OLED and 85X85J, users can enjoy ultra-smooth gaming with reduced input lag less than 8.5 ms with 4K/120 fps and dedicated game mode.

With HDMI 2.1 compatibility, including 4K 120fps, VRR, ALLM and e-ARC in A80J, users will have the advantage in shooting sports and high-performance games with the instant on-screen action.

HDMI 2.1 has a higher speed which enables to realise more resolution, data handling and added features such as 4K 120Hz, VRR and ALLM.

With XR surround technology, offering the 3D surround upscaling, users can experience the cinematic thrills of the latest audio formats, the company said.

Both the new televisions will be available via Sony retail stores (Sony Center and Sony Exclusive), www.ShopatSC.com portal and major electronic stores.

