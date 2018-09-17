Sony 'Master Series' A9F Bravia OLED TV launched in India for Rs 399,990

-
Taking its popular Bravia OLED TV line-up to a new level, Sony India on Monday launched "A9F" under its "Master Series" with features like Netflix calibrated mode, hands-free voice search and TV centre speaker mode to work with home theatre systems.
Running Android TV 8.0 Oreo operating system (OS), the new television series -- "KD-55A9F" (55-inch) that costs Rs 399,990 while "KD-65A9F" (65-inch) is priced at Rs 559,990 -- will be available in India from September 20.
Equipped with "X1 Ultimate" picture processor and "pixel contrast booster" -- which is Sony's original panel controller for OLED -- the TVs would deliver 4K HDR picture quality and better contrast, the company said in a statement.
Sony has incorporated "single slate design" in its new TV offering with only one stand in the back to hold it up.
The TVs also come with "Acoustic Surface Audio+" technology to facilitate multi-dimensional sounds.
"The TVs would provide a faster, easier and more intuitive interface for the consumers to use," the company claimed.
Additionally, the TVs also come with multi-lingual support, accommodating 11 Indian languages and over 14 international dialects.
The "X1 Ultimate Picture Processor" can intelligently detect and analyse each object in the picture through Sony's new object-based super-resolution mechanism - pixel contrast booster- for exceptional accuracy and detail.
The object-based HDR remaster has been updated and allows each object to be remastered individually for better depth and accurate texture.
