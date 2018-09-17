Sony 'Master Series' A9F Bravia OLED TV launched in India for Rs 399,990

Taking its popular Bravia OLED TV line-up to a new level, Sony India on Monday launched "A9F" under its "Master Series" with features like Netflix calibrated mode, hands-free voice search and TV centre speaker mode to work with home theatre systems.

Running Android TV 8.0 Oreo operating system (OS), the new television series -- "KD-55A9F" (55-inch) that costs Rs 399, while "KD-65A9F" (65-inch) is priced at Rs 559, -- will be available in India from September 20.

Equipped with "X1 Ultimate" picture processor and "pixel contrast booster" -- which is Sony's original panel controller for OLED -- the TVs would deliver 4K HDR picture quality and better contrast, the company said in a statement.

Sony has incorporated "single slate design" in its new TV offering with only one stand in the back to hold it up.

The TVs also come with "Acoustic Surface Audio+" technology to facilitate multi-dimensional sounds.

"The TVs would provide a faster, easier and more intuitive interface for the consumers to use," the company claimed.

Additionally, the TVs also come with multi-lingual support, accommodating 11 Indian languages and over 14 international dialects.

The "X1 Ultimate Picture Processor" can intelligently detect and analyse each object in the picture through Sony's new object-based super-resolution mechanism - pixel contrast booster- for exceptional accuracy and detail.

The object-based HDR remaster has been updated and allows each object to be remastered individually for better depth and accurate texture.

With this recent launch, Sony will continue to enhance its premium line-up in its Bravia TV range to cater the niche customers and chase more value and strong foothold, Sony India Managing Director Sunil Nayyar told Press Trust of India.

Besides, Sony would also continue to have its affordable range to cater the entry-level customers in 32-inch and 40-inch screen size as per its "twin strategy" in the segment.

Sony, which is strengthening its premium image here, would also enhance the domestic manufacturing of the TV units through its local partner.

"Our contribution of the premium sales is increasing rapidly. Last year we were around 20 to 25 per cent and this year my wish to grow almost double in the next couple of years," Nayyar told PTI.





The Japanese electronic giant is manufacturing its Bravia television in India in an OEM partnership with CTTI in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu.

"Our production in India is increasing and more investments are going on through our third party partner and they are trying to ramp up the production and they are also shifting to higher-end models," he added. Presently, Sony India has a market share of around 40 per cent in the premium TV market and 26 per cent in the overall TV market by value.

