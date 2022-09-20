Standalone app of TikTok's BeReal clone is now available outside US

-
Short video platform TikTok's recently launched BeReal clone -- TikTok Now -- is now available as a standalone mobile app across global markets outside the US.
According to TechCrunch, the app offers a similar feature set to the TikTok Now experience being introduced into the US TikTok app, announced last week.
But as an independent mobile app, it allows users to opt-in to receive the push notifications just for these social check-ins, even if they have their TikTok notifications silenced, the report said.
Like BeReal, TikTok Now sends a random push notification every day encouraging users to take a photo or video with their phone's front-facing and outward-facing cameras at the same time.
Users have a three-minute window to snap their photos or up to 10-minute long videos to participate. Friends can then view each others' photos in the app's Friends feed or they can view posts from others in an Explore feed.
Despite being a new major offering from one of the world's most popular apps, the TikTok Now app has yet to rank in the Top Overall iPhone apps chart in any market as of the time of writing.
However, it has managed to inch into the top 100 iPhone Social Networking apps in five markets -- Madagascar, Mozambique, Kenya, Malta and Singapore -- and is ranked in the Top 500 iPhone Social Networking apps in 38 countries.
These include Myanmar, Bulgaria, Pakistan, Cambodia, Thailand, Indonesia, Germany, Qatar, Poland, Belgium, New Zealand, Guatemala, Austria, Bahrain, Bermuda, etc.
There is also an Android version of the app live in Bermuda, but it's not ranking in any other markets.
