Talent acquisition: AI-based HR platform captures behavioural insights

AI-based HR platform, KeeperHR, aims to find the right talent fitment for a role by using a series of imagery-led questions to collect data-driven insights about people.

Founded by Dean Graziano, the newly launched US-based platform captures invaluable cultural, social and behavioral insights of a team, to match the best candidates to roles.

"Organizations can use these data analytics, behavioral science and AI-based findings, to build stronger, more confident teams, improving employee engagement and retention," a company release said.

KeeperHR Co-Founder & CEO Vishal Ahluwalia had recently announced the platform's foray into the Indian and UK markets, to support recruitment teams to leverage imagery and machine learning to discern the personality and character of a team.

"During my over 20-year career of managing large global workforces in companies like UBS, and Credit Suisse, I recognize soft skills as a tremendous driver of a company's culture and overall success. KeeperHR gives organizations the power to leverage those skills," Ahluwalia said.

KeeperHR is working closely with firms like Vodafone, Ogilvy, Ernst & Young, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Merck, Geometry, and Capgemini, across the Banking, Telecom, Consulting, and Pharmaceutical industries, the release said.

