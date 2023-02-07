Tech giant Microsoft discontinues Authenticator app for Apple Watch: Report

-
Tech giant Microsoft has ended support for its two-step verification application 'Microsoft Authenticator' on Apple Watch.
The tech giant blamed this decision on watchOS being "incompatible with Authenticator security features," reports 9To5Mac.
However, the iPhone's Authenticator application is unaffected by this change.
In December last year, the company had announced that its two-step verification application will no longer support the Apple Watch as it will discontinue the application soon.
"In the upcoming Authenticator release in January 2023 for iOS, there will be no companion app for watchOS due to it being incompatible with Authenticator security features. This means you won't be able to install or use Authenticator on Apple Watch," the tech giant had mentioned.
"We, therefore, recommend that you delete Authenticator from your Apple Watch. This change only impacts Apple Watch, so you will still be able to use Authenticator on your other devices," it added.
First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 14:54 IST
