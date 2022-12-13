JUST IN
Business Standard

Microsoft announces to discontinue Authenticator app for Apple Watch

As a result, users of the Apple Watch will no longer be able to access the service via the device

Topics
Microsoft | Apple Inc | Apple Watch

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Microsoft

Microsoft has announced that its two-step verification app "Microsoft Authenticator" will no longer support the Apple Watch as it will discontinue the app soon.

In a Microsoft support webpage, the company revealed that an update coming to the Authenticator iOS app in January 2023 will remove the companion app from watchOS.

As a result, users of the Apple Watch will no longer be able to access the service via the device.

"In the upcoming Authenticator release in January 2023 for iOS, there will be no companion app for watchOS due to it being incompatible with Authenticator security features. This means you won't be able to install or use Authenticator on Apple Watch," the company mentioned.

"We therefore recommend that you delete Authenticator from your Apple Watch. This change only impacts Apple Watch, so you will still be able to use Authenticator on your other devices," it added.

It's worth noting that this only applies to the watchOS version of the app, so users can still use Microsoft Authenticator on the iPhone and iPad.

With Microsoft Authenticator, users can easily sign in to their Microsoft account or supported apps when two-step verification is enabled.

The app also generates one-time use codes, allowing users to access their accounts without having to wait for text messages or phone calls.

--IANS

shs/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Read our full coverage on Microsoft

First Published: Tue, December 13 2022. 16:38 IST

