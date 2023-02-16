Tesla to open its 7,500 charging stations in US to other EVs by 2024

The Biden administration has revealed new initiatives to install 5,00,000 electric vehicle chargers on US roads by 2030 under its $7.5 billion plan, and as part of it, announced that Elon Musk-owned Tesla has committed to opening up 7,500 of its charging stations to non-Tesla vehicles by the end of 2024.

"Tesla, for the first time, will open a portion of its US Supercharger and Destination Charger network to non-Tesla EVs, making at least 7,500 chargers available for all EVs by the end of 2024. The open chargers will be distributed across the US," according to an official announcement.

The company also confirmed this on Twitter, saying: "Select Tesla Superchargers across the US will soon be open to all EVs. Our US network will more than double by the end of 2024 to support our growing Tesla fleet and new EV customers".

At least 3,500 new and existing 250 kW Superchargers will be built along highway corridors to extend accessibility to all EVs, as well as Level 2 Destination Charging at locations like hotels and restaurants in urban and rural locations.

All EV drivers will be able to access these stations using the Tesla app or website.

Moreover, other companies such as Ford, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo Cars, and Starbucks, among others have also committed to install EV charging stations as part of the initiative.

