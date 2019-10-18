The somewhat improved iPhone 11 is really a cue to buy the cheaper XR

Apple was just hundred rupees shy of breaching the Rs 1 lakh mark with the launch of its iPhone XS last year. The bigger and more expensive XS Max was priced comfortably over. Stellar phones both they were, however, no match in popularity for the less expensive XR, which quickly became Apple's best-selling phone.

It was a simple lesson. Everyone would like an Apple, if you can put forth a reasonable offer. This year, the iPhone XR, starting at Rs 49,900, is that offer (cheaper during festive offers), which has come in the wake of the launch of the iPhone 11. They look the ...