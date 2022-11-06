JUST IN
Samsung may launch Galaxy S23 series in early Feb next year: Report
Twitter to soon launch long-form text sharing feature, says Elon Musk
Zepp Health to launch Amazfit Band 7 fitness wearable on Nov 8: Know more
Amazon to roll out Matter for Alexa smart home devices next month
Samsung to bring light performance mode to Galaxy S23 to save battery
WhatsApp Communities: What is it, how it works, and how to get started
Apple adds news integration to weather app in iOS 16.2 Beta release
Apple leads India premium smartphone segment with 40% share: Report
CCS Insight, Samsung predicts Apple to launch foldable tablet by 2024
Samsung building 8K ultrawide monitor with DisplayPort 2.1: Details here
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Samsung may launch Galaxy S23 series in early Feb next year: Report
Business Standard

Apple iPhone 14 Pro models demand exceeds production, says report

Tech giant Apple's iPhone 14 Pro models demand has exceeded its capacity to produce the handsets, the media reported

Topics
iPhone | United States | Apple

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Apple iPhone 14 series
Apple iPhone 14 series

Tech giant Apple's iPhone 14 Pro models demand has exceeded its capacity to produce the handsets, the media reported.

In a note to investors, Analyst David Vogt from investment bank UBS examined wait times for Apple's Pro range of smartphones using information that tracks iPhone availability across 30 countries, reports AppleInsider.

According to the report, the waiting time for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have risen by five to 25 days each in the US.

UBS collected the data prior to the current lockdowns in China that might have affected the production.

Meanwhile, Apple supply chain faced its next set of problems in China as panicked workers at the Foxconn factory, which produce the new iPhone 14 series, in Zhengzhou city were seen leaving last week amid fresh Covid-19 scare.

The factory in the capital of Henan province employs around 3,00,000 workers.

The development could slow the production of Apple's flagship devices in the coming months.

Famed Apple analyst Ming-chi Kuo posted on Twitter that more than 10 per cent of the global iPhone production capacity is currently affected as Foxconn's Zhengzhou factory suddenly entered a closed-loop production without warning.

--IANS

aj/khz/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on iPhone

First Published: Sun, November 06 2022. 13:01 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU