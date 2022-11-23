JUST IN
Twitter's new chief Musk may put in virtual jail for violating policies

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has suggested that the company may lock users in virtual jails for violating its policies

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has suggested that the company may lock users in virtual jails for violating its policies.

A Twitter follower shared a suggestion for Musk to improve the micro-blogging site by putting users in "Twitter jail".

"Twit suggestion 2: Twitter Jail! Share both the reason for ban, number of violations, as well as when account will be freed," the user posted.

Musk replied: "Agreed".

The Twitter user also suggested another change in order to improve the microblogging platform.

"Twit suggestion: Add Reach statistic to the Tweet Activity button. Impressions stat is cool to look at but not very useful," the user posted.

Musk said: "Good idea."

In one of its latest product enhancement announcements, Musk tweeted last week that the microblogging site is working on a solution to automatically convert long-form text into threads, as Twitter allows only 280-characters which makes it challenging for users to compose a long text.

Earlier this week, he said that the company will work on speeding up the upload time on the micro-blogging platform, in which videos will be given top priority.

--IANS

shs/svn/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, November 23 2022. 16:53 IST

